Letter to the Editor, Dec. 1, 2020: High court took case to send a message

High court took case

to send a message

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Each year the U.S. Supreme Court receives more than 5,000 requests for review. They grant between 100 and 150. How do they decide which cases to take? A common reason is when various federal appellate courts have considered the same or similar issues and arrived at different conclusions. To promote nationwide consistency, the Supreme Court will grant a review of one of these cases. Why will the Supreme Court typically decline to hear a case? When it is no longer relevant.

Why, then, did the Supreme Court grant a request to review New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order to limit participation in religious services in “red” and “orange” zones in New York? Bowing to public backlash that the numbers were too restrictive, Cuomo rescinded the order. Yet the Supreme Court took the case despite it no longer being in effect.