Letter to the Editor, Dec. 1, 2020: High court took case to send a message

High court took case
to send a message
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Each year the U.S. Supreme Court receives more than 5,000 requests for review. They grant between 100 and 150. How do they decide which cases to take? A common reason is when various federal appellate courts have considered the same or similar issues and arrived at different conclusions. To promote nationwide consistency, the Supreme Court will grant a review of one of these cases. Why will the Supreme Court typically decline to hear a case? When it is no longer relevant.
Why, then, did the Supreme Court grant a request to review New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order to limit participation in religious services in “red” and “orange” zones in New York? Bowing to public backlash that the numbers were too restrictive, Cuomo rescinded the order. Yet the Supreme Court took the case despite it no longer being in effect.
The ostensible reason, according to Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, was “we may not shelter in place while the Constitution is under attack.” But is it? The justices felt Cuomo’s order violated the free exercise clause of the First Amendment by treating religious institutions differently from other places where people go, such as grocery stores. Yet to conflate these two entities is disingenuous at best and tortuous at worst. I have never spent one to two hours packed next to hundreds of fellow shoppers singing the praises of macaroni and cheese in a grocery store.
I think the real reason the court took a case that it normally would decline to hear — and, in fact, did twice this summer in similar requests from California and Nevada — was to send a clear signal. This court is going to be an activist one, willing to jettison 230 years of precedent in order to achieve a desired result, no matter how spurious the reasoning.
Debra Gardner.
Henrico.