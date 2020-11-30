Letter to the Editor, Dec. 1, 2020: Judges ruling against Trump are GOP appointees

Judges ruling against

Trump are GOP appointees

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Nov. 17, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, argued before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann that the court should throw out the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, based on "massive fraud." This would disenfranchise every single person in Pennsylvania who voted in the presidential election.

On Nov. 21, Brann denied Giuliani’s request, writing that:

“One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, such that this Court would have no option but to regrettably grant the proposed injunctive relief despite the impact it would have on such a large group of citizens. That has not happened. Instead, this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence.”

Giuliani appealed Brann’s ruling. On Nov. 27, the U.S. Court of Appeals denied Giuliani’s appeal, saying: