Letter to the Editor, Dec. 1, 2020: Judges ruling against Trump are GOP appointees

Judges ruling against
Trump are GOP appointees
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Nov. 17, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph Giuliani, argued before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann that the court should throw out the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, based on "massive fraud." This would disenfranchise every single person in Pennsylvania who voted in the presidential election.
On Nov. 21, Brann denied Giuliani’s request, writing that:
“One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, such that this Court would have no option but to regrettably grant the proposed injunctive relief despite the impact it would have on such a large group of citizens. That has not happened. Instead, this Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence.”
Giuliani appealed Brann’s ruling. On Nov. 27, the U.S. Court of Appeals denied Giuliani’s appeal, saying:
“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
Giuliani’s co-counsel, Jenna Ellis, responded to the ruling by tweeting:
“The activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania continues to cover up the allegations of massive fraud. We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to present proof and the facts to the PA state legislature. On to SCOTUS!”
The “activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania” of which Trump’s attorney complains consists of four judges. District Court Judge Brann is a conservative Republican and a member of the Federalist Society — the same organization that has recommended most of Trump’s judicial appointments. Of the three judges on the Court of Appeals who unanimously denied Trump’s appeal, two were appointed by President George W. Bush, while the third, who wrote the court’s decision, was appointed by Trump.
Michael Shutterly.
Henrico.