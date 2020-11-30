Letter to the Editor, Dec. 1, 2020: Small businesses deserve boost during tough times

Small businesses deserve

boost during tough times

In response to Samuel B. Parker's recent op-ed, "Policy over charity: Small Business Saturday should be retired," Parker is missing the point. Small Business Saturday is meant to let people know there are many great small businesses in the community, and we should see what goods and services they offer. It doesn't mean this is some kind of charity promotion. If you visit our small businesses and meet the owners and like what they have to sell, then buy it. No one is going to force you to buy. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. If they provide something I can use, I buy from them. Amazon and big-box stores like Walmart and Target have put thousands of small mom-and-pop stores out of business. Have you ever seen a Little League team sponsored by Walmart or Amazon? Small Business Saturday is a way of reminding us of the importance of local businesses in our community, of promoting these hard-working business owners and their employees for just one of the 52 Saturdays in the year.