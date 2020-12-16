Letter to the Editor, Dec. 17, 2020: Comics refreshing change from politics

Comics refreshing

change from politics

How refreshing that the Letters to the Editor have shifted from politics to more important matters like the comics. All kidding aside, as a lifelong student of the comics, I must throw my two cents in.

A good comic must be both well-drawn and well-written. One of the comics I read daily is "Hi and Lois"— not) because it is good. I read it just to enrage myself with how poorly written it is. Originally created by Mort Walker and Dik Browne, their sons now write and draw it. I wish they would have taken a cue from Charles Schulz and not allowed someone else to produce the strip.