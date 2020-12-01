Letter to the Editor, Dec. 2, 2020: Are crony deals keeping housing out of reach?

Are crony deals keeping

housing out of reach?

Mayor Levar Stoney is giving away land on the cheap that belongs to city residents. Public housing is there for people who need some community support for two to five years while they solve their financial problems. Anyone could find themselves needing help. This land is being given away to developers in crony deals. People who need public housing, those who have lost jobs due to COVID-19 and those who have difficulty finding employment are being told that they cannot get housing vouchers because their payment records are not perfect. They are denied shelter if they have COVID-19. Richmond will have a growing number of people finding themselves homeless because of cronyism that only benefits a few insiders.