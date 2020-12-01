Letter to the Editor, Dec. 2, 2020:In 2016, Trump promised he would not accept defeat

In 2016, Trump promised

he would not accept defeat

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For all practical purposes, candidate Donald Trump predicted in 2016 that he one day would be a sore loser. Here are his exact words:

"I would like to promise and pledge to all of my voters and supporters and to all of the people of the United States that I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win."

Imagine the outcry if Hillary Clinton or Al Gore or Barack Obama had gone to the wall to protest election results that were not even a close call. This is a baldfaced power grab, one of many.

This sets a bad example for our children. Worse than that, giving it any kind of credence makes it a threat to the foundations of our democratic republic.

Mark Buckner.