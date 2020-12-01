Letter to the Editor, Dec. 2, 2020: Openly carrying guns a threat to public safety

Openly carrying guns
a threat to public safety
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With regard to the recent letter by correspondent Courtney Champion, “Lawmakers must review open carry legislation,” gun owners and National Rifle Association activists argue three reasons for their Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms”:
• First, as part of a well-regulated militia acting in self-defense against a foreign power;
• Second, for hunting and sport; and,
• Third, for self-defense against anyone who might endanger the gun owner and his or her property.
Most commercial establishments routinely prohibit customers from bearing firearms. And the commonwealth of Virginia prohibits bearing firearms in a helter-skelter fashion. But those who bear arms in public — open carry or concealed carry — just are looking for trouble.
The right enshrined in our Second Amendment has been twisted and turned by U.S. Supreme Court rulings that mostly have expanded gun rights. But, we do need some more common sense in how we deal with this cantankerous issue. If I lived out in the country, I’d own firearms and I’d carry — openly or concealed — wherever I went. But I am a city dweller, and firearms in public are a public menace. City ordinances should reflect that commonsense reality. Firearms in public — open or concealed carry — should be confiscated and their owners subjected to a few days behind bars to drive home the point. And police who do not enforce these laws — equitably, resident or outsider, Black or white — should lose their jobs. Common sense needs to have a seat at the legislative table.
David Abraham.
Richmond.