Letter to the Editor, Dec. 2, 2020: Openly carrying guns a threat to public safety

Openly carrying guns

a threat to public safety

The right enshrined in our Second Amendment has been twisted and turned by U.S. Supreme Court rulings that mostly have expanded gun rights. But, we do need some more common sense in how we deal with this cantankerous issue. If I lived out in the country, I’d own firearms and I’d carry — openly or concealed — wherever I went. But I am a city dweller, and firearms in public are a public menace. City ordinances should reflect that commonsense reality. Firearms in public — open or concealed carry — should be confiscated and their owners subjected to a few days behind bars to drive home the point. And police who do not enforce these laws — equitably, resident or outsider, Black or white — should lose their jobs. Common sense needs to have a seat at the legislative table.