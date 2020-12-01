 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Dec. 2, 2020: Reader balks at notion of leaving graffiti on Lee
Letter to the Editor, Dec. 2, 2020: Reader balks at notion of leaving graffiti on Lee

Reader balks at notion

of leaving graffiti on Lee

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with interest the recent letter, "Paint-covered monument a bold tribute to future," from correspondent Kelly McDilda of Alberta. She recommends that the statue of Robert E. Lee should remain where it is and in its current state.

This really doesn't sit well with many of us who live in the capital region. If you live a long way from Richmond and are not committed to this great city, it doesn't make much difference, nor does the vandalism to the properties of Richmond residents and businesses, nor the harassment of residents by the protesters who stayed a while.

With new leadership, Richmond has the opportunity to right itself and reassert itself as a unique Virginia and U.S. landmark, and to once again make Monument Avenue a beautiful thoroughfare for current and future citizens.

Ruble Hord.

Goochland.

