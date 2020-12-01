Letter to the Editor, Dec. 2, 2020: Reader is troubled by lawmakers' lax mask use

Reader is troubled by

lawmakers' lax mask use

In a photo published in Monday's RTD, state Sens. Tommy Norment, R-James City, and Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, are not properly wearing their face masks. Reeves is wearing his face mask below his nose with the top of his mouth barely covered, and Norment has his mask below his chin and not covering his face at all. They and the others in the photo are not practicing social distancing, either. Why are my state tax dollars paying these two to be fools who are endangering their co-workers, constituents and all they have contact with while improperly wearing face masks? The clerk at Walmart stacks dog food for 10 hours while properly wearing a mask. The cashier at Food Lion checks out customer after customer all day while properly wearing a mask. The respiratory therapist wears full personal protective equipment for endless hours while trying to save the lives of patients. Why can't Norment and Reeves correctly wear their masks?