Letter to the Editor, Dec. 2, 2020 Trump not only a sore loser but was a bad winner as well

Trump not only a sore loser

but also was a bad winner

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent letter from correspondent C. Randall Fleming, "America has become a nation of 'bad sports,'" the writer made some excellent points, but whiffed on some facts.

The misses? Much has been in the news this past month comparing and contrasting the 2016 Obama-Trump transition and the current nontransition. Hillary Clinton conceded the 2016 election to Donald Trump with a phone call at about 2 a.m. the morning after Election Day, and I believe Trump had a transition package in his hand two days later. Of note, President Barack Obama did this for a man who had spent four years putting Obama and his family’s lives at risk with his 100% false birther conspiracy.

And, as widely has been reported — including by Trump himself — that transition plan was thrown in the garbage, later to be retrieved by a low-level staffer who understood its significance.

Regarding the Clinton-Bush transition, the reports of missing “W” keys on computers and other acts of vandalism actually were subjects of an investigation and were found to be false.