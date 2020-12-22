Letter to the Editor, Dec. 23, 2020: Army not ready to aid Operation Warp Speed

Army not ready to aid

Operation Warp Speed

In the fall, President Donald Trump was declaring that Operation Warp Speed had turned the challenge of distributing the COVID-19 vaccine when approved over to the military. Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, the task force member in charge of distribution, declared that they were on top of the process and were ready to deploy the moment the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine for use. After the approval came, what I saw was FedEx, UPS and Walmart trucks and planes transporting the vaccines. And where security was needed, the U.S. Marshals Service was providing the escorts. Nowhere did I see military personnel or vehicles participating.