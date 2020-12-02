Letter to the Editor, Dec. 3, 2020: Deadline approaching for Medicare Advantage plans

Deadline approaching for

Medicare Advantage plans

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

People with Medicare coverage have through Monday, Dec. 7, to select their Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan coverage for 2021. To ensure you have the right plan in place come Jan. 1, it’s important to focus on these three key topics:

• Navigating plan options during COVID-19. This year, you safely can access the resources you need to choose the best plan for you online or by phone. The Medicare Plan Finder is a great place to start.

• Doctors in network, prescription drugs covered? As you connect with a licensed sales agent or research information online, remember to confirm which doctors and hospitals are in a plan’s network. A licensed sales agent can look up the medications you would like covered and help you estimate what the cost of each drug would be on a plan.