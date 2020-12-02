Letter to the Editor, Dec. 3, 2020: Mandating vaccination a must for workplaces

Mandating vaccination

a must for workplaces

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With regard to Karen Michael’s Labor Law column in Monday's Metro Business section, employers should be allowed to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for their employees. As someone whose high school environment significantly has been changed because of the virus, I am eager for Virginia to seek relief.

Allowing employers to require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccination will help keep employees and customers safe, which in turn will boost the economic outlook of the businesses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine will be more protective than masks and will be an important tool to help stop the spread of the virus. Hospitals have been allowed to require their employees to get flu vaccines. Why should the COVID-19 vaccine be any different?

Some might argue that workers might have religious objections to getting vaccinated. Before the pandemic, hospitals could accommodate those beliefs by requiring those employees to wear a mask during flu season. A possible solution during the pandemic to accommodate these employees could be to allow them to work from home or in an isolated environment until the threat of the pandemic is over.