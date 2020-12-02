Letter to the Editor, Dec. 3, 2020: Reader points to contrast in methods of protest

Reader points to contrast

in methods of protest

Jan. 20 was Lobby Day, and the "heavily armed extremists" in Richmond that day actually were respectful, law-abiding citizens; more than 22,000 men and women, most of them state residents, did not "descend" upon Virginia's Capitol to "incite fear and suppress civil discourse." Despite ample publicity and dire warnings of impending violence, they peacefully assembled for no reason other than to show support for their Second Amendment rights. They patronized local stores and interacted with the owners; they ended the rally at a reasonable hour, and they left the city as clean as they found it.