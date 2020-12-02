Letter to the Editor, Dec. 3, 2020: Virus continues to take deadly toll on Americans

Virus continues to take

deadly toll on Americans

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past spring and several times since then, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert, said that the COVID-19 virus would come back with a vengeance this winter due to indoor gatherings, and people traveling for Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Fauci's warning has come true.

President Donald Trump never has admitted that COVID-19 was a major pandemic that would take lives if not aggressively fought. He dismissed it as similar to the flu. His reasoning: He did not want to panic the public. More than 272,000 Americans have died and more than 960,000 have been hospitalized.

Many citizens following Trump's lead believe the coronavirus is a hoax as well. They do not take the necessary precautions, such as social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting social gatherings. This disregard and cavalier attitude has divided our country.

There now is a light at the end of the tunnel with new vaccines on the way, thus giving hope to everyone. The logistics and order of distribution are being worked out. However, it is said that many people will not take the vaccine when it becomes available.