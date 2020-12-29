Letter to the Editor, Dec. 30, 2020: Fountains add beauty, relaxation to any spot

Fountains add beauty,

relaxation to any spot

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When the city decides how to replace the statues on Monument Avenue, beautiful fountains should be considered for the center of each traffic circle. Fountains reflect beauty and design like no other markers can and today they decorate parks, squares and can honor a location, individual or event.

I grew up in Kansas City, Mo., which has the most working fountains of any city in the world besides Rome. The 200-plus fountains add much beauty. Fountains are destinations for tourists who love to stand near them, breathe in their relaxing mist, and consider their beauty and constant motion. Many other cities have beautiful fountains such as Chicago's Crown Fountain, Philadelphia’s Longwood Gardens and Charleston’s Pineapple Fountain. At Richmond's Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, a fountain welcomes visitors while beautifully mirroring the flowers that border it.