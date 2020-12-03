Letter to the Editor, Dec. 4, 2020: Page overlooks Democrats in blame for 'truth decay'

Page overlooks Democrats

in blame for 'truth decay'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Tuesday's RTD includes an op-ed by Clarence Page titled "Information gaps: Our democracy is fighting a bad case of 'truth decay.'" Page reports that a poll by Politico/Morning Consult found that 70% of Republicans surveyed do not believe the 2020 election was free and fair. He then goes on to blame President Donald Trump’s “relentless” behavior and comments about the election process for “the corrosive effect of long-term skepticism about our elections and the media that cover them.”

Make no mistake, the way Trump is behaving is regrettable. It tarnishes the policy accomplishments of his administration, and it sows seeds of doubt about fairness and even anger among his supporters.

Page, however, fails to point out similar behavior by the left for the past four years and its similar deleterious effect on our nation. In fact, he ignores that phenomenon by commenting that the Republicans’ 70% disbelief in the freeness and fairness of the 2020 election was a “big bump from the 35% of Republican voters who expressed disbelief before the election.” So, opines Page, Trump’s recent behavior has created this unprecedented erosion of public trust in elections.