Letter to the Editor, Dec. 4, 2020: Time to modernize state income tax rate

Time to modernize
state income tax rate
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Can you believe that Virginians who have an annual income of $17,000 pay the exact same state income tax rate — 5.75% — as Virginians who have an annual income of $17 million? Yes, you read that correctly: The top state income tax bracket in Virginia starts at $17,000.
Minimum wage workers need every penny they earn just to survive, while a millionaire has plenty of expendable income. Many states — 34 of them — recognize this difference by requiring wealthier taxpayers to pay a higher rate. Virginia’s basic income tax structure was created in 1926 — modernization is long overdue.
If people making $100,000 a year were asked to pay, say, 1% more in income taxes, that $1,000 would not hurt them, but it sure would help someone who is unemployed because of the challenges of the pandemic.
Or, if people making $1 million were asked to pay that same additional 1%, their $10,000 would not create a hardship for them, but it would make a huge difference for teachers or state employees who finally would get the raises they have been promised.
And there is a long list of other items that are not funded or underfunded, like mental health services, road repairs, school renovations, improved water and sewage systems, and increased access to the internet.
The wealthy in Virginia have been taking advantage of an absurdly low state income tax rate for too long. No wonder we don’t have enough resources to pay for critical needs in the commonwealth.
As our state legislators get ready to convene for another session in January, please let them know how absurd this is.
Joe Szakos.
Charlottesville.