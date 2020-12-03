Letter to the Editor, Dec. 4, 2020: Time to modernize state income tax rate

Time to modernize



Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Can you believe that Virginians who have an annual income of $17,000 pay the exact same state income tax rate — 5.75% — as Virginians who have an annual income of $17 million? Yes, you read that correctly: The top state income tax bracket in Virginia starts at $17,000.

Minimum wage workers need every penny they earn just to survive, while a millionaire has plenty of expendable income. Many states — 34 of them — recognize this difference by requiring wealthier taxpayers to pay a higher rate. Virginia’s basic income tax structure was created in 1926 — modernization is long overdue.

If people making $100,000 a year were asked to pay, say, 1% more in income taxes, that $1,000 would not hurt them, but it sure would help someone who is unemployed because of the challenges of the pandemic.

Or, if people making $1 million were asked to pay that same additional 1%, their $10,000 would not create a hardship for them, but it would make a huge difference for teachers or state employees who finally would get the raises they have been promised.