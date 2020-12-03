Letter to the Editor, Dec. 4, 2020: Time to standardize the election process

Time to standardize
the election process
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It exceedingly is clear that the time has come to have a single standardized set of rules for voting in this country. Because of a carefully devised campaign, set in motion by our president and his advisers months before our recent national election, and continuing today, we have a large portion of our population that has doubts about the legitimacy of the election’s outcome.
The reason that this scheme worked as well as it has is because our voting system, according to international election monitors, is the most complicated in the democratic world. It is easy to see why. Each of our 50 states has its own set of rules and regulations for voting by mail (including curing faulty ballots), early voting, when the early and mail-in votes can be opened and counted, how long after election day mail ballots can be accepted, etc. To avoid this happening again, we need one nationally standardized set of voting rules.
Before 2022, Congress needs to devise, agree upon and set in place a system that establishes regulations for early “live” voting at monitored polling places; allows mail-in voting for any reason; sets the postmark date and the number of days ballots can arrive after Election Day and still be counted; allows for ongoing “curing” of faulty mail-in ballots; and permits the opening and counting of mailed ballots starting the day they are received, not after the election. This last provision alone would have allowed the majority of mail-in ballots to have been tallied and totals announced the night of the elections along with the live ballots. This would have squashed the claims that votes were found “after” the election was over, since some states were not allowed to open hundreds of thousands — if not millions of ballots — until the day after the election.
We cannot risk one of our greatest democratic rights — the ability to cast a ballot — because of a mishmash of voting regulations in this nation that, as we saw, was exploited by some individuals in an attempt to disenfranchise millions of legal votes.
Donald Unger.
Henrico.