Letter to the Editor, Dec. 4, 2020: Time to standardize the election process

Time to standardize

the election process

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It exceedingly is clear that the time has come to have a single standardized set of rules for voting in this country. Because of a carefully devised campaign, set in motion by our president and his advisers months before our recent national election, and continuing today, we have a large portion of our population that has doubts about the legitimacy of the election’s outcome.

The reason that this scheme worked as well as it has is because our voting system, according to international election monitors, is the most complicated in the democratic world. It is easy to see why. Each of our 50 states has its own set of rules and regulations for voting by mail (including curing faulty ballots), early voting, when the early and mail-in votes can be opened and counted, how long after election day mail ballots can be accepted, etc. To avoid this happening again, we need one nationally standardized set of voting rules.