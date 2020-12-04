Letter to the Editor, Dec. 5, 2020: Cox shows no leadership on gun violence

Cox shows no leadership

on gun violence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Del. Kirk Cox's complete lack of leadership on gun violence is disqualifying for a promotion to governor.

After 12 lives were cut short in a 2019 Virginia Beach workplace shooting, Gov. Ralph Northam called a special session of the General Assembly to address gun violence. But, as House speaker, Cox, R-Colonial Heights, called the move "premature" and "an election-year stunt." Both Democrats and Republicans filed bills with very different approaches, but the session adjourned after just 90 minutes rather than debating anything. The subsequent GOP-led State Crime Commission meeting — which I attended — resulted in nothing after a day of public comment.

Cox's party was rewarded for skipping town with a $200,000 donation from the National Rifle Association, which had reserved the speaker's conference room during the special session to hand out merchandise.

Incredibly, after the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Fla., Cox formed a select committee on school safety, but firearm laws explicitly were omitted from consideration.

Cox has earned high ratings from both the NRA and Virginia Citizens Defense League for his efforts.