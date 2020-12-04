Letter to the Editor, Dec. 5, 2020: High school students' situation oversimplified

High school students'

situation oversimplified

I feel that Kathryn Brock’s letter, “Take initiative to learn life skills for adulthood,” grossly oversimplifies the situation that today’s high school students are faced with. Past generations were given a relatively simple path to a successful adulthood, but such is not the case anymore. In 1979, it would have taken 385.5 hours at minimum wage to pay off one year of college tuition. That number now has increased to 2,229. The ballooning college tuition costs and the student debt crisis have made going to college much more difficult, especially for those who can’t rely on parental assistance to go to college. Certainly, schools should be places to provide you “the means to learn what you need to know.” However, her claim that students should reference websites to learn important financial literacy information greatly oversimplifies what actually is needed in today’s schools. It would be beneficial to the entire country if our education system was more geared toward providing students with a greater mastery of life skills. Identity theft was not a problem in many previous generations, which is the reason why so many older people have become victims to such. Credit scores were invented in 1989, meaning that knowledge on how to keep them up should not be assumed. One could argue that the letter by Brearley in fact was a critique of our society, and the bleak outlook many of our high school students have upon entering the job market. Climate change, mass surveillance, a global pandemic, a difficult job market, a gridlocked government, and the rise of extremism in our country all make it that much harder to be optimistic about life beyond high school. And yet, using all the skills she listed in her last paragraph, our generation continues to push forward.