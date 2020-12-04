Letter to the Editor, Dec. 5, 2020: Second Amendment allows legal carry

Second Amendment allows

legal carry

In his recent Letter to the Editor, "Openly carrying guns a threat to public safety," David Abraham states that people who open carry, or concealed carry in a "helter-skelter fashion ... just are looking for trouble." He also states that "if" he lived out in the country he would open carry, or carry concealed. He states that he is a city dweller and firearms in public is a "menace" and that "firearms in public should be confiscated and the owners should be jailed for a few days to drive home the point" of it. Also "police who do not enforce these laws ... equitably, resident or outsider" should also lose their jobs.