Letter to the Editor, Dec. 5, 2020: Second Amendment allows legal carry

Second Amendment allows
legal carry
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent Letter to the Editor, "Openly carrying guns a threat to public safety," David Abraham states that people who open carry, or concealed carry in a "helter-skelter fashion ... just are looking for trouble." He also states that "if" he lived out in the country he would open carry, or carry concealed. He states that he is a city dweller and firearms in public is a "menace" and that "firearms in public should be confiscated and the owners should be jailed for a few days to drive home the point" of it. Also "police who do not enforce these laws ... equitably, resident or outsider" should also lose their jobs.
What kind of anarchy does he want this to be, that we can not do what is in our rights? If the person is carrying in a reckless manner, yes, he should be stopped and admonished, not jailed as Abraham stated and lose his job, and the police lose their job.
If he does not like people exercising their Second Amendment rights, then he should just stay in his home, be it in the city or country.
Larry Pollard.
Henrico.