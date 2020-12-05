Letter to the Editor, Dec. 6, 2020: Campbell County passed 'ridiculous' resolution

Campbell County passed

'ridiculous' resolution

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Campbell County supervisors unanimously passed a resolution declaring the county a “First Amendment sanctuary” and ordering local authorities not to enforce Gov. Ralph Northam's mandates designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

If what's happening across the country is any clue, Campbell County likely will see a spike in COVID-19 cases, with many resulting in hospitalizations and some in deaths.

I don't work in the insurance industry, but I do know that I get a break on my medical premiums because I don't smoke. I also get discounts on car insurance for being a safe driver — like wearing a safety belt and obeying speed limits.

Perhaps insurance companies should start raising medical premium rates for people who live in counties whose leaders pass ridiculous resolutions like this. That probably would get people's attention.

Robert Holland.