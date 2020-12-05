Letter to the Editor, Dec. 6, 2020: Looking for answers about educational equity

Looking for answers

about educational equity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with great interest Kenya Hunter's recent article about state educators urging more teacher diversity and concerns over "disproportionate rates of Black student suspensions." Because Virginia has "struggled" for many years to recruit greater numbers of teachers of color, especially males, Gov. Ralph Northam has called for a symposium highlighting educational equity in Virginia. The article goes on to cite statistics supporting the need for improving teacher diversity and how increasing the number of Black teachers can help Black students achieve greater educational success.

What I've been left with after reading the article are a great number of questions. For example, are school districts choosing to hire white applicants over their Black counterparts? Is the pool of Black educators looking for work so small that the need far outstrips the supply? If this is true, why are so few Black college students not choosing teaching as a career? My hope is that the governor's symposium will address these and other relevant questions in order to begin to find and achieve the diversity state education leaders are seeking.