Letter to the Editor, Dec. 6, 2020: No masks, no state money for Campbell County

No masks, no state money

for Campbell County

I fully support the citizens of Campbell County in their stand to be free from tyranny, not to be forced to wear masks or socially distance and to keep bars and restaurants open without limits. To further their cause I also expect the state to freeze funding for the county so that there is no hypocrisy forcing them to take handouts from the state treasury, which is supported by the rest of taxing-paying Virginia counties. Additionally, I support a travel ban for all county residents so that they can control their own destiny without jeopardizing the safety of the rest of us in Virginia. And lastly, to be fair to our health care workers, all Campbell County residents must sign a waiver releasing all hospitals in the county and state from providing them with medical care if they become infected with the COVID-19 virus.