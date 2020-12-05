Letter to the Editor, Dec. 6, 2020: Scenario for a possible presidential self-pardon

Scenario for a possible

presidential self-pardon

Dear Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We’re hearing a lot of discussion about the potential for President Donald Trump to pardon himself. What we are not hearing is any Republican discussion about why this is an outrageous proposition that has the potential to undermine our democracy. Consider this scenario:

On Dec. 31, Trump becomes the sole beneficiary of all of the unspent capital in the election campaign, election defense and numerous other political action committees (according to Federal Election Commission rules, both candidates' official campaigns and independent groups have relatively few restrictions on what they can do with unspent money).

In addition, he changes the income recognition schemes for all of his other income-producing ventures so that a tremendous increase in income is taxable in the 2020 tax year. Then, between Jan. 1 and Jan. 18, 2021, he files a federal income tax return that lists $0 in income for 2020 (his state income tax returns will be prepared to properly recognize the income). Finally, on Jan. 19, Trump issues a blanket pardon for himself that prevents any future prosecutions for violations of federal law. On Jan. 20 he returns to civilian life.