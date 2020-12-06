 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Dec. 7, 2020: Firearm legislation is manufactured, not disputes
1 comment

Letter to the Editor, Dec. 7, 2020: Firearm legislation is manufactured, not disputes

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Firearm legislation is

manufactured, not disputes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the recent op-ed by  Qasim Rashid — "Why bother with diaglogue?" — disputes over "firearm legislation" aren't manufactured, but the legislation is. Terms including "assault weapon" and "high-capacity magazines" were created out of whole cloth to manipulate the uninitiated. Nonetheless, I'd happily engage the other side with discussion regarding real gun safety at a range on any weekend.

Dennis Petrocelli.

Richmond.

1 comment

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News