Letter to the Editor, Dec. 7, 2020: Firearm legislation is manufactured, not disputes

Regarding the recent op-ed by Qasim Rashid — "Why bother with diaglogue?" — disputes over "firearm legislation" aren't manufactured, but the legislation is. Terms including "assault weapon" and "high-capacity magazines" were created out of whole cloth to manipulate the uninitiated. Nonetheless, I'd happily engage the other side with discussion regarding real gun safety at a range on any weekend.