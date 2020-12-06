Letter to the Editor, Dec. 7, 2020: 'First Amendment Sanctuary' this holiday

"First Amendment

Sanctuary" this holiday

An old-fashioned family Christmas in lovely Campbell County sounds terrific. Invite your cousins from California, your brother from New York, your two sisters and their families from Texas, and your parents from Florida to join you for a large family reunion in Rustburg for the holidays.

You can all get together as one large family and you won't have to wear masks. It's a "First Amendment Sanctuary." Be sure to go to church on Christmas Eve and check out all the shops and restaurants in the area. And maybe you could head over to the D-Day Memorial in Bedford or the national park in Appomattox because those counties probably won't enforce the governor's health mandates either. Spread the cheer far and wide. And after you leave and go back home, if a few of the local residents end up in the hospital, well, it was their First Amendment right.