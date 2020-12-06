Letter to the Editor:, Dec. 7, 2020: Revere the James River and treat it well

Revere the James River

and treat it well

I pray that someday Richmonders can jump, drink, swim and bathe straight from the James River without having to worry about pollution levels and silt from human waste, farm waste, industrial waste and urban run-off. Population increase is not an excuse. Richmond has come light years from the days of coal plants on Brown's Island and chemical dumps downriver. But cultural detachment from the James as a lifeblood continues to plague how our river ultimately is treated over time. Native Americans revered the James and held it in the highest regard, a spiritual regard. The river did not hold primary value for aesthetic beauty, or water sports; it served as a cultural anchor. We need to continue pushing as a community to uphold a similar view and respect, especially as Richmond attracts new residents, often from the distant allure of the James itself.