Letter to the Editor, Dec. 7, 2020: Wear a mask and stop the spread of COVID-19

Wear a mask and stop

the spread of COVID-19

Many people contest or disregard this fact. The ignorant, stubborn conservatives who stand on principle and claim their rights are being infringed on will pay a price for it. The ignorant and gregarious on the left who need their social interaction and hate to be separated and constrained by a mask will pay a price for it also.

The group I worry about is the family unit. We are not ignorant, we are naïve and trusting. You want or need to spend time with family. It's difficult to socially distance at a family gathering. My wife and I are very careful about our social interactions, and even though we wear a mask at family gatherings, we do not insist on others there wearing them. At some point you take your mask off to eat, you exchange cellphones to view pictures, you interact. Come on, my family is clean, I trust that they haven't been careless. The fact that mom went to the store, touched the cart handle then rubbed her eye, thus infecting herself and the rest of the family was just an accident. Now Uncle Fred and Nana Betty are in the intensive care unit. Sorry!