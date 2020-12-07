Letter to the Editor, Dec. 8, 2020: Expanded Va. Court of Appeals needs balance

Expanded Va. Court of
Appeals needs balance
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was very interested to read Jeff Schapiro’s recent column about the possibility of an expanded Virginia Court of Appeals. Schapiro highlighted a significant concern regarding the history of judge appointments in Virginia. We consistently appoint former prosecutors to the bench. As Schapiro noted, eight of the 10 current judges on the Virginia Court of Appeals are former prosecutors or “government lawyers.” These “government lawyers,” however, worked for the Virginia attorney general prior to their appointment, the commonwealth’s lead prosecutor. So, to clarify Schapiro’s statement: Eight of the 10 current jurists on the Court of Appeals have significant prosecutorial experience.
Noticeably missing is experience in criminal defense, specifically indigent defense — a uniquely important practice experience. Our appellate courts cannot be balanced if they only have judges with experience prosecuting the citizens of Virginia, but not in defending them. I hope the General Assembly will take advantage of an expanded Court of Appeals to correct this inequity.
Lauren Whitley.
Richmond.