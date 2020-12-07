Letter to the Editor, Dec. 8, 2020: Following safe practices is not tyranny

Following safe practices

is not tyranny

Well, I think air travel would be shut down until a solution was found. And who would we trust to find that answer? I’m thinking we would have to put our faith in our scientists and government.

We are losing that many humans every day to the coronavirus, yet so many disregard the science and the government. Why? Science has determined what we need to do to get past this awful pandemic; we've all heard it. It’s not tyranny, no one is trying to take away your rights. Personally I’m sick and tired, but I will do what I need to do for myself, loved ones and fellow Americans to get past this. Trust, please.