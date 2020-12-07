Letter to the Editor, Dec. 8, 2020: Governor's VMI action 'political correctness'

Governor's VMI action

'political correctness'

Thanks to the RTD for publishing Scott Lingamfelter’s recent op-ed about the Virginia Military Institute/Confederacy controversy. When will we be over the Confederacy chip-on-the-shoulder? He properly identified it as political correctness action by the governor.

Slavery was and still is wrong. A better way to teach that is to remember it, and with reminders, such as Poland has done at Auschwitz. The death camp is still preserved as it was, with its history of Nazi persecution, slavery and murder to be seen and remembered today. Israel sends military cadets to see it as a powerful reminder of the wrong.