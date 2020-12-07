Letter to the Editor, Dec. 8, 2020: Reader criticizes Campbell County action

Reader criticizes

Campbell County action

On Dec. 1, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution that essentially directs their employees to stand down from enforcing, or even promoting, the governor's COVID-19 orders. According to both the staff attorney for the board and the county attorney, the board neither requested nor received their legal guidance before voting on this resolution. At the same meeting, the board's agenda included an item for hazard bonus pay for its frontline workers.

The money for the bonuses is coming from federal tax money. Since March, Campbell County has received $9,557,010 in CARES Act funds to mitigate local impacts (this according to the county manager, as of Nov.11.) Campbell County, and the adjoining county of Bedford, have some of the highest infection rates in the state. According to Virginia Department of Health data, infections in Campbell were spiking right about the time this resolution was voted.This is not a game; this is not a time for tin dictators without real authority to put the rest of us in danger. They must return the $9.57 million to the taxpayers, and they should be removed from office.