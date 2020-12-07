Letter to the Editor, Dec. 8, 2020: Wear a mask and don't be complacent

Wear a mask and

don't be complacent

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am so sorry to report that the people of my hometown, the people of my beloved Richmond and its beautiful suburbs, simply just don’t get it. They don’t wear masks at the grocery, the drug stores or even at the hospital. I have seen children, off from school and in virtual classrooms because of the coronavirus, frolicking on playgrounds in groups. I was incredulous to watch doctors and nurses at a Petersburg hospital working and communicating without personal protective equipment, not because it wasn’t available, but because they had become complacent.

No matter what you believe — whether COVID-19 is a flu or a governmental plot — people are dying. Complacency is deadly. Please, for the sake of your family and friends, suck it up and wear a mask. Heck, go even further and stay away from those not in your immediate family, unless you are prepared to be responsible for their illness and possible death.