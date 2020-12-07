Letter to the Editor, Dec. 8, 2020: Wear a mask and don't be complacent

Wear a mask and
don't be complacent
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am so sorry to report that the people of my hometown, the people of my beloved Richmond and its beautiful suburbs, simply just don’t get it. They don’t wear masks at the grocery, the drug stores or even at the hospital. I have seen children, off from school and in virtual classrooms because of the coronavirus, frolicking on playgrounds in groups. I was incredulous to watch doctors and nurses at a Petersburg hospital working and communicating without personal protective equipment, not because it wasn’t available, but because they had become complacent.
No matter what you believe — whether COVID-19 is a flu or a governmental plot — people are dying. Complacency is deadly. Please, for the sake of your family and friends, suck it up and wear a mask. Heck, go even further and stay away from those not in your immediate family, unless you are prepared to be responsible for their illness and possible death.
Yes, masks are uncomfortable. It’s true it’s hard to have a conversation and be clearly understood while wearing one. We are all aware it is the holiday season, and we have a natural desire to see friends and family. But as someone who has always called Richmond home, I am begging you to take care of you and yours by wearing a mask and staying close to home.
Karen Woodfin Barbagelata.
Wall Township, N.J.