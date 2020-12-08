Letter to the Editor, Dec. 9, 2020: Black-eyed peas and James Jackson Kilpatrick

Black-eyed peas and

James Jackson Kilpatrick

When writing of the black-eyed pea, even a small-town newspaper such as The Roanoke Times should have mentioned James Jackson Kilpatrick, once Grand Number One Pea, Pro Tempore of the Black-Eyed Pea Society of America. If we can rely on this former editor of The Richmond News Leader as a model, eating the noble legume might well incline a person toward clarity in thought and language. Out of respect to Kirkpatrick's staunch conservatism, I hesitate before noting that a splash of Tabasco doesn't hurt one bit.