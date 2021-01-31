Letter to the Editor, Feb. 1, 2021: City registrar's office needs new leadership

City registrar's office

needs new leadership

In advance of Monday's meeting of the city of Richmond Electoral Board, I submit this letter. Like many city residents, I heeded the call this past fall to become an election officer because of COVID-19 and the sheer importance of the 2020 election. As a first-time election officer, I expected professional and well-run elections in Richmond. What I found was the exact opposite. The general registrar's office is the epitome of what people think and say about government and red tape — emails go unanswered, unprofessional behavior and a complete lack of organization.

There was little to no clear communication and training sessions (several of which were led by Registrar J. Kirk Showalter) were taught through anecdotes and focused only on the abnormal things that happen at the polls. I received stacks upon stacks of paper with no organization or instructions. In no way did I feel prepared to serve as an election officer going into the fall election. This is in addition to the troubling allegations that have come out about the registrar's handling of absentee ballots, COVID-19, and resulting changes in the second and eighth districts. The leadership of the general registrar's office needs to change in favor of transparency and competency. The Electoral Board should remove Showalter as general registrar.