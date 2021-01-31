Letter to the Editor, Feb. 1, 2021: Governor's schools cannot work for all

Governor's schools

cannot work for all

I read with interest the recent op-ed, “Governor’s schools reform overdue.” I was under the impression that the governor’s schools were created to teach the best and brightest. The authors’ desires are to transform the gifted education programs into a system that works for all. How can this be? The word "all" suggests that they want all students to have an opportunity to qualify and attend. But how can this be if the schools are for the gifted and talented because all students are not. Somehow the writers assume that if 30% of the student population is of one race then the students attending the governor’s schools should be likewise. Idealistically this might seem equitable, but in reality, this does not compute. Gifted and talented students are just that. They should not be chosen by race, religion, economic background or political preference. They should not be chosen based on cultural diversity but on accomplishment and aptitude. Unfulfilled potential should not qualify.