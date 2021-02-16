Letter to the Editor, Feb. 1, 2021: Legalizing marijuana: Leading with blinders

Legalizing marijuana:

The push to make Virginia the “first state in the South” to legalize marijuana is leadership with blinders. Our politicians say “follow the science,” when it comes to COVID-19 policy, yet they advocate for legalization of marijuana, a policy that goes against science and data.

The scientific basis for marijuana as a component cause of psychosis and severe mental health disorders is as strong as the science linking smoking cigarettes to lung cancer was in the 1960s. Keeping marijuana illegal is a "harm reduction" policy, because it doesn’t lead to the false sense that cannabis is safe. Adolescents and young adults particularly are vulnerable to the deceptive advertising of legal and illegal marijuana companies. In the recent outbreak of lung disease connected to vaping, 82% of those who were hospitalized or died had been vaping marijuana, including marijuana sourced from regulated dispensaries. It’s deceitful to promote a commodity as a path to racial equity when it unequivocally is harmful to the public health and safety of underprivileged groups. Altria, the tobacco company, is lobbying for legalization in Virginia, indicating that social justice isn’t the only reason there’s a rush toward legalization.