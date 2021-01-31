Letter to the Editor, Feb. 1, 2021: Pending house bills address homelessness

Pending House bills

address homelessness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Throughout my training on the path to becoming a physician, I have seen how housing inexorably is intertwined with health. Whether in the clinic working with patients to control their diabetes, or in the hospital figuring out where our patients can go once they leave, homelessness is a significant barrier to health. Without a refrigerator, people cannot store the insulin they need for their diabetes, nor the perishable food they need to lead a healthy lifestyle; without a roof or a bed, they cannot get the rest they need to heal. Aside from my own anecdotal experiences, these homelessness facts repeatedly have been born out when studied.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a report that found consistent evidence that stable housing improves health. However, Virginia currently is facing an eviction crisis. According to the RVA Eviction Lab, even prior to COVID-19, nearly half of all renter households in Virginia were at risk of eviction. More recent data suggests that up to 740,000 Virginians currently are at risk of eviction due to the pandemic. We have the power to overcome this challenge.