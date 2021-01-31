Letter to the Editor, Feb. 1, 2021: READ Center lauds RPS aid response

READ Center lauds

RPS aid response

The READ Center is excited to acknowledge Richmond Public Schools (RPS) for taking steps to make its website more accessible to adults coping with low literacy. This past week, an op-ed I wrote noted how parents and guardians who lack literacy skills might struggle to fully engage in their student's education. Within days, RPS added a text-to-speech toolbar that will allow families to make visible adjustments to the text and hear the content read aloud.