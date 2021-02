Late mail not fault

of postal workers

I write to comment on the call by U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, for changes at the U.S. Postal Service. Those changes definitely might be required but I must say that the mail carriers who bring the mail to my home and office are doing a great job, and have continued to do so before and during the pandemic. I know it is not their fault that the mail is late.