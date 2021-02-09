Letter to the Editor, Feb. 10, 2021: Reject bill to end malpractice caps

Reject bill to end

malpractice caps

I read the recent Letter to the Editor by Carla Johnson about eliminating malpractice caps in Virginia in disbelief. She writes that “the medical malpractice cap actually incentivizes the health care professionals to commit malpractice, because they charge people for the first procedure that harms them, and then charge those same patients for the subsequent procedures to repair the damage that they caused.” Does she really think that happens? I practiced medicine for more than 30 years and not once have I met a doctor who tried to intentionally hurt a patient. We all take a vow when we graduate from medical school and swear that we will do no harm. Those of us who go into medicine do so for the primary reason to help others. I promise you that there are no doctors out there who want to be accused of malpractice. I have seen how it has ruined reputations and lives. Having a malpractice cap encourages doctors to set up practice in Virginia since they have lower malpractice premiums. Second, it decreases the practice of defensive medicine and lowers the need for unnecessary tests and procedures that merely are done to protect the physician. I urge our General Assembly lawmakers to not pass Senate Bill 1107, which will eliminate malpractice caps. We need to keep health care costs down and keep our doctors from fleeing Virginia.