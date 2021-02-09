Letter to the Editor, Feb. 10, 2021: Stability of democratic republic might be tested

Stability of democratic

republic might be tested

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Jan. 6, former President Donald Trump addressed a rally near the White House, not long before the U.S. Capitol riot. The address had many assertions to support his claim that the election was stolen because of fraudulent votes. In a U.S. Senate trial, Trump's attorneys should provide the basis for the assertions, if they are factual. If not, then he would seem to be guilty of trying to "steal the election," in a heedless disregard for the truth of his incendiary charges.

Constitutional criteria for impeaching and convicting Trump include "high Crimes and Misdemeanors." Alexander Hamilton explained the latter terms in The Federalist Papers, No. 65, as "of a nature which may with particular propriety be denominated political, as they related chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself." The riot and the widely shared belief of Trump voters that the election was "stolen" are evidence of serious "injuries done immediately to the society itself," satisfying the above constitutional criteria (at Article II, Section 4).