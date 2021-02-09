Letter to the Editor, Feb. 10, 2021: U.S. Dept. of Justice should examine Trump

U.S. Dept. of Justice

should examine Trump

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump appears to be nothing more than an attempt by Democrats to gain political advantage in future elections and not a serious endeavor to seek justice.

First, the U.S. Constitution limits impeachment to, “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States...” But Trump now is a private citizen, albeit with more perks than most, but a private citizen nonetheless. The U.S. Supreme Court never has ruled on whether a former president can be impeached. However, impeachment of a private citizen would amount to a bill of attainder, which is prohibited by the Constitution.

Second, the examples of false claims made by Trump to commit incitement of insurrection, and listed in the article of impeachment, routinely are used by politicians of both parties to rally supporters.

Third, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts declined to preside over the trial. And so, U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., president pro tempore of the Senate, who has called for the impeachment of Trump many times, will preside. Leahy hardly is an example of the requirement for “impartiality” in a “judge.”