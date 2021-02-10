Letter to the Editor, Feb. 11, 2021: Gender references can celebrate diversity

Gender references

can celebrate diversity

I am writing about Robert A. Lee’s recent Letter to the Editor, “Use gender neutral terms in all cases.” Lee wrote, “I fail to understand why the TV and radio media continue to use the clumsy, sex-identified term, congressman or congresswoman” and urges that “the TV and radio media should do all of us a favor by striking another blow for gender neutrality. Just call a representative ‘representative.’”

I am confused. If one pays attention to today’s news reporting, one sees constant celebrations of the achievements of one category of people or another. For example, so much recently was made about the first woman to participate in a college football game (for Vanderbilt University.) Or, related to Lee’s letter, a recent headline from a U.S. News & World Report article was, “The Women of the 117th Congress...A record number of women were elected to the U.S. House and Senate in the 2020 general elections.” One rarely can listen to a news show without hearing some celebration of some sort of diversity, which is great. So why do we seem to want to push for diversity on the one hand, but on the other hand we have “word police” suggesting we not use words or terms that illustrate that diversity? It is so confusing — I just don’t get it.