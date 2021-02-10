Letter to the Editor, Feb. 11, 2021: Insurance costs almost ended OB/GYN career

Insurance costs almost

ended OB/GYN career

I am a retired physician who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in Virginia from 1975 until 2017. In the summer of 1986, I was forced to abandon my solo obstetrics practice and refer my 51 pregnant patients to other obstetricians because my annual malpractice insurance premium was about to double, from $24,000 to $48,000. In the previous year, it had doubled from $12,000.