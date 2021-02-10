Letter to the Editor, Feb. 11, 2021: 'Lack of accountability' vaccine now needed

'Lack of accountability'

vaccine now needed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What a frightening fiasco. Former President Donald Trump politicized COVID-19, and after blaming China and anyone else who disagreed with him, he proceeded to not take accountability for any mistakes. Thus, he turned the pandemic into a series of politically motivated missteps and misinformation. At the same time, our primarily Democratic state governors blamed the federal government and Trump for not taking control on a national level.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, a staunch critic of Trump’s decentralized approach resulting in high costs and hospital shortages of personal protective equipment inexplicably earmarked a decentralized approach for Virginia’s vaccine distribution. It’s obviously easy to criticize but not so easy to be accountable for implementing your own plan. That mistake resulted in Virginia being ranked approximately two weeks ago as the fourth worst state in the country in the number of vaccines distributed per 100 residents. So, after he recently reorganized the state’s effort, Northam took no responsibility for a badly flawed initial approach. Instead, he blamed the federal government for not giving Virginia enough vaccines. How convenient.