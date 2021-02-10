Letter to the Editor, Feb. 11, 2021: Natural gas better than windmills, solar panels

Natural gas better than

windmills, solar panels

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent Letter to the Editor, Fred Roensch accuses me of “sneering at someone’s climate solutions” when in fact, I merely pointed out the negatives that must be weighed against the putative benefits of President Joe Biden’s climate solutions. But since Roensch asked for alternative solutions, here are my suggestions:

• Use clean, efficient natural gas to its best advantage, keeping our economy strong, while developing the next generation of technology.

• Streamline approvals and encourage further development of modern, small nuclear power stations.

• Support energy innovation — cold fusion, molten-salt fission, et al.

Solar (1.7% of U.S. energy in 2019) and wind (7%) will never be the solution to the search for “clean” energy because they are unreliable, inefficient and expensive. Resources spent paving the countryside with solar panels and scarring the skyline with bird-killing windmills would be better spent on energy research and adaptive measures to deal with effects of climate change.