Letter to the Editor, Feb. 12, 2021: Cost of death penalty justifies its demise

Cost of death penalty

justifies its demise

The death penalty has been a long-standing stain on the American populace. We have practiced this barbaric tradition since the 17th century and the time to change has arrived. It violates the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment and the guarantee of due process of law and of equal protection under the law. For a time, I favored keeping the death penalty intact for criminals who commit heinous crimes. However, I changed my mind recently following the Black Lives Matter movement. I see the government racially profiling my fellow Black citizens and it didn't stop with the police. The death penalty allowed the government to wrongfully execute Black citizens. People of color are far more likely to be executed than white people, especially if the victim was white.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), since 1976 more than 43% of criminals executed were Black. This begs the question, are Black citizens wrongfully being executed? When money is put into the picture, getting rid of the death penalty would save the American government and people money. The death penalty is a waste of taxpayers' money and has no benefit to public safety. It does not deter violent crimes. On top of that, innocent people too often are sentenced to death. According to the ACLU, since 1973, more than 156 innocent people have been released from death rows in 26 states. This not only should prove that the death penalty is a faulty system, but also that it sometimes is abused to harm the Black community.